China unveils first national-level industrial policy for traditional industries, reviving time-honored skills and unleashing consumer potential

An aerial drone photo taken on April 20, 2026 shows farmers picking tea leaves in Banhai Village of Ning'er Town, Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Yang Tingrong/Xinhua)

Silk, tea, and porcelain have long been cherished as national treasures, each carrying the wisdom and artistry of Chinese civilization. Now, these time-honored industries are turning a new page - one that will promise a future of high-quality and sustainable growth.China recently issued its first national guideline on boosting the high-quality development of those industries, targeting 50 leading enterprises with annual revenues exceeding 10 billion yuan ($1.49 billion) each by 2028."This marks the first time that China has issued an industrial policy document at the national level targeting time-honored industries," Vice-Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xie Yuansheng told a media conference on Monday.Incomplete statistics show that these industries encompass approximately 25,000 large-scale enterprises, employ nearly 3.5 million people, and generate annual revenues of roughly 8 trillion yuan, serving as a vital pillar for local economies, job creation, and the preservation of Chinese cultural heritage, according to Xie.The policy outlines five key priorities: industrial planning and coordination; heritage-preserving innovation and green, intelligent upgrades; integration with culture, tourism, and rural revitalization; brand and quality standard development; and expanded international outreach.According to Xie, the targets include fostering 50 billion-yuan-scale industry leaders, creating 100 iconic Chinese consumer brands, and building several hundred-billion-yuan industrial clusters by 2028. By 2030, the goal is to cultivate world-class companies and brands that will elevate historic classic industries to the mid-to-high end of the global value chain.According to Zhang Xiang, an official from the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), the ministry has certified 1,450 time-honored brands, or laozihao in three batches, over 40 percent of which are in historic classic sectors including silk, tea and TCM.Moving forward, the MOFCOM will advance coordinated high-quality development through channels of stronger supportive policies, demonstration projects, a dynamic evaluation system, and early-warning mechanisms, according to Zhang.Unlocking the consumption potential of time-honored industries is not about merely stocking shelves with traditional products. Instead, we need a coordinated push across products, experiences, and distribution channels to revitalize traditional craftsmanship, making it "dynamic, popular, and accessible to all," Xie said.In product innovation, it aims to give classics a trendy edge. Heritage brands will be supported in teaming up with top designers, name-brand labels, and fashion houses to fuse traditional motifs with modern style and utility, creating premium products that marry cultural depth with contemporary flair.On consumer experiences, the goal is to make heritage "come alive." The policy supports the opening of creative markets and smart experience stores in area such as commercial districts, pedestrian streets, scenic areas, and cultural industrial parks, bringing traditional crafts such as tea-making, embroidery, and porcelain-making to the forefront.On distribution channels, the goal is to bring heritage goods "closer to home." Local authorities are encouraged to accelerate the development of distinctive production areas with competitive advantages, and to set up dedicated exhibition and sales zones for classic brands in key commercial districts and urban cultural venues. The policy also encourages the use of new channels such as e-commerce, livestreaming, and short videos to tell compelling stories about classic industries and boost product sales."The integration of time-honored industries across multiple sectors merges business formats, transmits cultural heritage, strengthens industries, and benefits people's livelihoods," said Shan Gangxin, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, at the news conference.China will deepen systematic conservation efforts and roll out intangible cultural heritage ‑driven consumption initiatives, and the creation of cultural and artistic works inspired by historic classic industries will be encouraged, alongside the development of creative cultural products and tourism souvenirs, Shan said.Shan also said that the historic classic products will be featured in recommendation lists such as "City Gifts" and "Rural Treasures.""We are committed to unlocking the internal momentum of businesses, upgrading the quality of industrial chains, and advancing quality innovation at the county level — all to help historic classic industries become stronger, more integrated, and more competitive," said Wei Hong, an official with the State Administration for Market Regulation.

This was compiled and translated by the Global Times English edition based on an article published on the second page of the People's Daily on September 8, 2026.