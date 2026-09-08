China-Laos ‘Peace Train-2026’ joint exercise kicks off, focusing on typhoon medical rescue

The Chinese medical contingent participating in the China-Laos "Peace Train-2026" joint humanitarian medical rescue exercise arrives in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on September 7, 2026. Photo: China Military Bugle

The China-Laos "Peace Train-2026" joint humanitarian medical rescue exercise kicked off on Monday morning in Vientiane, the Lao capital on Monday. This marks the sixth edition of joint exercise series between the two militaries since 2017, the China Military Bugle reported.The exercise will run until late September, with more than 700 personnel from both sides participating, reported the China Military Bugle.He Zhen, chief director of the Chinese exercise directorate, said that set against the backdrop of international humanitarian medical rescue following a super typhoon disaster, the exercise features a three-tier command structure and a four-tier rescue system.Using medical trains, field medical treatment equipment and unmanned intelligent equipment, the two sides will organize mixed joint training, full-process joint rehearsals and live-force exercises.The focus of the exercise is on disaster site search and rescue, mass casualty treatment and psychological intervention. Also, the exercise aims to explore operational models for cross-border joint medical rescue and further enhance the medical support coordination and emergency response capabilities of the two militaries, He said.Zhang Junshe, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the super typhoon rescue scenario is the core backdrop and central focus of this exercise, with several notable highlights.First, the exercise scenario is highly realistic. Given the region's frequent typhoon disasters, using a super typhoon scenario as the main training backdrop and simulating actual emergency conditions can effectively enhance the two militaries' joint medical response capabilities for major natural disasters.Second, the command and rescue systems feature innovative structures, with a three-tier command and four-tier rescue system. This systematic, modular framework optimizes cross-border joint medical rescue operations and improves command coordination and emergency response efficiency in complex disaster scenarios.Third, the exercise employs diverse equipment and methods, leveraging advanced assets such as medical trains, field treatment equipment and unmanned intelligent systems for integrated joint training and full-scenario drills. This integrates traditional medical services with new intelligent rescue capabilities, enhancing both the intelligence and combat-readiness of rescue operations.Fourth, the exercise emphasizes cross-border and integrated training, with Chinese and Lao forces conducting mixed joint drills and full-process exercises to further explore operational models for cross-border joint medical rescue and effectively test and enhance the two militaries' coordinated medical response capabilities, Zhang said.The 150-member Chinese medical contingent is primarily drawn from Army Medical University, along with personnel from the PLA Air Force and joint logistics support forces. After the exercise, the medical team will travel to four locations in Laos to provide specialized medical services and academic lectures, according to China's Ministry of National Defense on Sunday.Lang Dashan, a member of the Chinese command and coordination group for the joint exercise, said that the two militaries are holding the sixth iteration of this joint exercise series to capitalize on the fact that this year is the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Laos and China, the China-Laos Friendship Year as well as the 5th anniversary of the China-Laos Railway's completion and operation, according to China's Ministry of National Defense.Chandy Soulivongsak, director general of the General Logistics Department of the Lao People's Army, said that the joint exercise and medical service activities serve as a platform for enhancing the two militaries' capabilities in joint rescue and response to natural disasters, demonstrating the close and friendly relations between the two countries and militaries.He expressed confidence that the joint exercise would further deepen medical support cooperation between the two militaries, reported the China Military Bugle.When discussing Chinese military medical teams providing services abroad, many think of the PLA Navy's hospital ship Peace Ark. However, China also has a land-based counterpart, the "Peace Train" medical team, which conducts cross-border medical missions.In July 2017, the medical team made its first overseas deployment to Vientiane and Luang Namtha Province in northern Laos.In 2018 and 2019, the "Peace Train" medical team continued to bring quality medical services to Lao military personnel and civilians.In late July 2022, the China-Laos "Peace Train-2022" joint humanitarian medical rescue exercise and medical service activities took place in Phonhong, Laos. This marked the first time a Chinese military medical train had been deployed overseas, according to the Xinhua News Agency.