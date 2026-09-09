Chinese embassy slams Panamanian lawmakers’ establishment of ‘Panama-Taiwan’ exchange group

Photo: Screenshot of the statement

The establishment of a Panama-Taiwan "inter-parliamentary exchange group" by some Panamanian lawmakers on Tuesday has drawn a sharp rebuke from the Chinese Embassy in Panama, which said on Wednesday it was "strongly dissatisfied" and "firmly opposed" to the move, calling it a breach of the one-China principle and Panama's own diplomatic stance.There is only one China in the world, Taiwan region is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China. The one-China principle is a prevailing consensus of the international community and a universally recognized basic norm governing international relations, as well as the political foundation of China-Panama relations, said a spokesperson from the Chinese embassy.In 2017, Panama established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, successive Panamanian governments have adhered to the one-China principle. Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha have repeatedly stated that Panama adheres to the one-China principle and that the country's foreign policy is formulated by the central government.China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between countries that have diplomatic relations with China and the Taiwan region. The Panamanian National Assembly is part of Panama's state institutions, and its institutions and lawmakers should fully and accurately implement the country's foreign policy.The establishment by Panamanian lawmakers of an "exchange group" with a legislative body from a province of China constitutes gross interference in China's internal affairs, violates the one-China principle, a basic norm governing international relations, and runs counter to Panama's national foreign policy, sending a wrong signal regarding bilateral relations, said the spokesperson.We urge the relevant lawmakers to promptly reverse course, abide by the country's foreign policy, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and stop disrupting and undermining China-Panama relations, said the spokesperson.We warn certain third parties that condone and support "Taiwan independence" separatists that China's resolve to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity is rock-solid, and any attempt to undermine the one-China principle is doomed to fail.Global Times