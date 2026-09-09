The 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), being held in Beijing from Sep 9 to 13, attracted exhibitors from over 90 countries and international organizations, along with more than 1,800 companies. What are the distinctive highlights of this year's CIFTIS? Check the graphics below:

Highlights of 2026 CIFTIS. Graphic: GT

Highlights of 2026 CIFTIS. Graphic: GT

Highlights of 2026 CIFTIS. Graphic: GT

Highlights of 2026 CIFTIS. Graphic: GT

Highlights of 2026 CIFTIS. Graphic: GT

Highlights of 2026 CIFTIS. Graphic: GT