Resurgent Zheng Qinwen earns acclaim despite missing out on US Open semifinal spot

Zheng Qinwen Photo: Sina Weibo

China's Zheng Qinwen saw her remarkable run at the 2026 US Open ended in the women's singles quarterfinals on Thursday as she lost 1-2 to second seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, but her resurgent form and never-say-die spirit have won wide praise.Zheng, who started from qualifying, produced a stirring campaign in New York, winning seven straight matches to reach the last eight. Her ranking has risen from No. 101 to inside the top 60, with a live ranking of Rybakina's victory lifted the Kazakh player to world No. 1.In the quarterfinal, Zheng made a strong start. She broke first and saved five break points while serving for the first set before taking it 6-3. Rybakina responded by breaking twice in the second set to win it 6-1. In the decider, the two held serve until 4-4 before Rybakina secured the decisive break and closed out the match."I didn't take my chances on key points, and that was my problem. After I was broken, I no longer controlled every point. Both of us played well, and I learned a lot," Zheng said after the match.Reflecting on her overall performance, Zheng said in an interview after the match: "From qualifying to here, it was not easy. I am proud of myself. I think I can always do better, including today. In the third set, I couldn't hold my mental strength on the key points. Matches turn in a flash; if you don't take your chances, they are gone."It was Zheng's third US Open quarterfinal. She had lost four of her previous five meetings with Rybakina, including two defeats in 2026. Yet her run in New York, which included wins over Grand Slam champions Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek, ended a six-month slump following her return from injury.Zheng missed the Australian Open due to injury and suffered first-round exits at the French Open and Wimbledon. After the French Open, she dropped out of the top 100, and before the US Open she had lost three straight matches. During her low period, she trained behind closed doors with her coaching team, devoting herself fully to her training. Her US Open performance was the best reward for that hard work.In both her wins over Keys and Swiatek, Zheng came back from 0-5 down to win a set 7-5, showing the fighting spirit that has become her trademark.The Hubei Administration of Sport sent a congratulatory letter to Zheng on Thursday. The letter said Zheng had displayed her technical and tactical level, mental qualities and a never-give-up spirit that won respect and applause from around the world.It praised her composure and resilience beyond her age, saying every decisive shot and every point she fought for thrilled people in her hometown. From starting in qualifying and overcoming strong rivals to recovering from injury and a low ebb, Zheng has embodied the Chinese sports spirit and the Olympic spirit of winning glory for the country and fighting tenaciously, the letter said.The letter noted that Zheng is now in the golden period of her professional tennis career, and that every success and defeat is a part of the process of tempering her will and refining her skills. The Hubei Administration of Sport said it will continue to provide full support and remain a solid backing for her as she pursues her dreams on court.Wang Dazhao, a Beijing-based sports commentator, told the Global Times on Thursday that Zheng's overall performance at this year's US Open exceeded expectations and that she is on the right track toward returning to her best form."You can sense that she has been eager to get back on court since undergoing elbow surgery last year, but recovering fully and regaining her form takes time, so there is no need to rush the process," Wang said.Wang noted that Zheng's back-to-back comebacks from 0-5 down were a very valuable psychological test and showed her iconic fighting spirit."This is part of the process that a tennis player has to go through in order to develop into a world-class player. She is still young, and if she can build on her mental strength while remaining patient, I believe she will have many more breakthroughs in the future," Wang said.With the Chinese season approaching, Zheng said she is eager to play in front of home fans.This tennis star has confirmed her participation in the China Open 2026 tournament, the competition organizers announced on Tuesday."I have always been looking forward to playing back home. Playing at home will give me more motivation, but also pressure, because I really want to do well at home," Zheng said. "But I just want to tell myself to keep a calm mindset, focus on daily training and matches, and stay in the present. Thinking too much or too far ahead does not help me play well," Beijing Youth Daily reported.