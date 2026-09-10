MOFCOM seeks information from French firms over EU subsidies potentially passed to China-based entities: spokesperson

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) spokesperson Huang Ling said on Thursday that public reports indicate some French companies have received subsidies from the EU and its member states, which may have been passed on to their China-based entities to some extent.Huang made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question about the ministry's recent meetings with several French companies operating in China. To assess the impact, MOFCOM has sought information from the companies in accordance with the law and asked them to provide explanations, she said.Global Times