BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China hopes India provides fair, just, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment: FM on reports of Xiaomi probe
By Global Times Published: Sep 10, 2026 03:50 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


China hopes India will provide a fair, just, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for companies from all countries investing and operating there, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday, when asked about reports that India's Serious Fraud Investigation Office had recommended an investigation into Xiaomi. 

Guo said he was not aware of the specific situation, adding that China-India economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial and win-win in nature.

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
China opposes EU’s abuse of FSR to suppress Chinese companies, urges EU to correct wrongful practices: MOFCOM

China has consistently opposed the EU's abuse of unilateral tools such as the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) to ...

China imposes anti-dumping tariffs of up to 54.3 % on US, Mexican pecans in form of deposits: MOFCOM

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Monday it has made a preliminary ruling that imports of pecan ...

China extends anti-dumping probe to Canadian pea starch by six months citing complexity of case

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Friday that it will extend its anti-dumping investigation into pea starch ...