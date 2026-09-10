China hopes India provides fair, just, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment: FM on reports of Xiaomi probe

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China hopes India will provide a fair, just, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for companies from all countries investing and operating there, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday, when asked about reports that India's Serious Fraud Investigation Office had recommended an investigation into Xiaomi.Guo said he was not aware of the specific situation, adding that China-India economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial and win-win in nature.Global Times