China imposes anti-dumping tariffs of up to 54.3 % on US, Mexican pecans in form of deposits: MOFCOM

Ministry of Commerce

China on Monday decided to impose anti-dumping tariffs of up to 54.3 percent on imports of pecans (Carya illinoensis) from Mexico and the US in the form of deposits after it ruled preliminarily that imports of pecans from the two countries were dumped in the Chinese market, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced.The investigating authority found a causal link between the alleged dumping of imports of pecans from Mexico and the US and the injury suffered by Chinese producers. The ministry said it will impose provisional anti-dumping measures in the form of security deposits beginning August 11, 2026, according to an announcement on the ministry's website on Monday.The dumping margins for Mexican companies were determined to be 17.8 percent to 51.6 percent. Since no US company has responded to the investigation, and in accordance with Chinese law and WTO rules, the dumping margin for all US companies was determined on the basis of the best information available at 54.3 percent, according to a spokesperson of the MOFCOM.China launched the anti-dumping investigation into pecan imports from Mexico and the US on September 25, 2025, under its Anti-Dumping Regulations, according to the ministry.China has always exercised caution and restraint in using trade remedy measures, and remains firmly committed to safeguarding fair and free trade, the MOFCOM spokesperson said on Monday, briefing on the preliminary ruling. China will continue to conduct the investigation in accordance with the law, fully protect the rights of all interested parties, and make an objective and impartial final ruling based on the findings of the investigation, the spokesperson said.Pecans, also known as American walnuts or thin-shelled walnuts, are used both as snacks and in baking, and can also be processed into edible oil.The MOFCOM spokesperson said that the ministry has conducted the investigation in accordance with the principles of fairness, impartiality, openness, and transparency, and in strict compliance with relevant Chinese laws and regulations as well as WTO rules.The ministry said interested parties may submit written comments within 10 days of the announcement.Global Times