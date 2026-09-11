PHOTO / CHINA
Cranes Prepare Migration
By VCG Published: Sep 11, 2026 11:31 PM
Demoiselle cranes forage and rest on a farmland at a national nature reserve in Chifeng, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on September 10, 2026, building up energy for their upcoming migration. Photo: VCG

Demoiselle cranes forage and rest on a farmland at a national nature reserve in Chifeng, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on September 10, 2026, building up energy for their upcoming migration. Photo: VCG




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