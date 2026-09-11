Cranes Prepare Migration

Demoiselle cranes forage and rest on a farmland at a national nature reserve in Chifeng, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on September 10, 2026, building up energy for their upcoming migration. Photo: VCG
Tourists view red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 13, 2026. ...
Red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Heilongjiang
Black-necked cranes in Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve in Zhaotong City