Full text of Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at Session I of the 18th BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the Session I of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday delivered a speech at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India.The following is the full text of the speech:Jointly Shouldering the Responsibility of the Times and Striving to Be a Pioneering ForceStatement by H.E. Xi JinpingPresident of the People's Republic of ChinaAt Session I of the 18th BRICS SummitNew Delhi, September 12, 2026Your Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi,Colleagues,It gives me great pleasure to join you in New Delhi. I thank Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government for the thoughtful arrangements.This year marks the 20th anniversary of BRICS cooperation. Over the past two decades, BRICS has been growing with strong vigor and vitality, and become the most influential cooperation platform in today's world for emerging markets and developing countries.These are 20 years of self-reliance and self-strengthening. Standing at the forefront of the Global South, we BRICS countries have upheld independence, actively explored development paths suited to our respective national conditions, and set a fine example of emerging markets and developing countries seeking strength through unity.These are 20 years of standing together through wind and rain. BRICS countries have been forging ahead with an undaunted spirit. Hand in hand we tackled the global financial crisis, COVID pandemic, climate change and other challenges, and we resolutely defended the common interests of the Global South, providing the world with stability and positive energy.These are 20 years of fruitful outcomes. BRICS has realized a historic expansion, and now has a comprehensive, multifaceted cooperation structure with ever deepening cooperation in trade, investment, finance and technology, among others. It has entered a new stage of high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation.Today, changes unseen in a century are accelerating across the world. The Global South is gaining strength, and the trend toward a multipolar world is unstoppable. At the same time, unilateralism and power politics are surging against the tide, lashing at multilateralism and the international order. The deficits in peace, development, security and governance keep growing. For the exact purpose of addressing these deficits and building a better world, I have put forward the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative. BRICS must stand firmly on the right side of history, strive to be a pioneer of our times, steer the international order in a direction that is more just and equitable, and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.First, BRICS should be a pioneer in advancing innovation-driven development. The new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation represented by AI is bringing breakthroughs at a faster pace, shaping the global development landscape. We BRICS countries must keep the initiative firmly in our hands, strengthen cooperation in the field of AI, encourage open source, openness, collaboration and sharing, and break new grounds and scale new heights in our practical cooperation. Not long ago, China, together with various parties, initiated the World AI Cooperation Organization, and has developed international AI application cooperation centers with BRICS and others, which provide important platforms for closer AI cooperation for the world, particularly Global South countries. We welcome the active participation of BRICS countries. Here, I propose the BRICS initiative of AI-empowered new industrialization. China hopes to work with all parties for more outcomes in R&D and application and deeper cooperation in industrial and supply chains. Facts will prove that decoupling and cutting off supply chains will not hold back our development process, and espousing "small yard, high fences" will only box oneself in and divide the world.Second, BRICS should be a pioneer in upholding peace and stability. Far from being tranquil, the world today is increasingly fluid and turbulent. This is fundamentally because the postwar international order is being undermined, and the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter are not effectively observed. BRICS should stand firm, uphold justice, and strive to put an end to conflicts and defend peace. We should act on the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, oppose the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, and oppose violation of other countries' sovereignty or interference in other countries' internal affairs. We should participate constructively in the settlement of hotspot issues, and make BRICS' unique contribution to addressing both the symptoms and root causes.The situation in the Middle East remains complex and fluid. This war has inflicted serious losses on the people of all countries in the region, and it is against the common interests of the international community. I have set out four propositions on safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, which are aimed at de-escalation, ending hostilities and promoting peace. The relevant parties should keep to the direction of political settlement, and work for a permanent, comprehensive ceasefire. Attention should be paid to addressing the problems at the source, rebuilding trust between regional countries, and establishing a new security architecture. The Palestinian question is always at the core of the Middle East issue, and the fundamental way forward is to implement the two-state solution and realize peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel. China will work with fellow BRICS members to play a due role in bringing peace and tranquility to the Middle East.Third, BRICS should be a pioneer in facilitating mutual learning between civilizations. As a Chinese adage goes, the beauty of a delicious soup lies in the blending of different flavors. With our time-honored and diverse cultures, BRICS should be a garden of inclusive coexistence that allows various civilizations to flourish. We should promote the common values of humanity, and advocate exchange, mutual learning and harmonious coexistence between civilizations. We should hold the BRICS People-to-People Exchange Forum to share experience on national governance and build up positive energy for stable state-to-state relations. We should deepen cooperation in culture, tourism and education, step up exchanges between our youths, and facilitate mutual visits between the people to increase mutual understanding and amity.Fourth, BRICS should be a pioneer in reforming and improving global governance. What kind of global governance system to build will determine the future of humanity. BRICS should align with the trend toward greater democracy in international relations, work toward a more just and equitable global governance system, uphold the authority of the U.N., and oppose withdrawal from international organizations and treaties or creating rival systems. We should support the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, advance WTO reform, oppose abuse of tariffs, and reject all forms of protectionist measures. We should steer global governance in frontier domains such as cyberspace, outer space and deep sea, and increase the voice of Global South countries.Colleagues,During our arduous journey of 20 years, solidarity and cooperation have always been the source of strength for the cause of BRICS. We should continue treating each other with candor and sincerity, and seeking common ground while shelving differences. We should respect each other's core concerns, and commit ourselves to communication and dialogue to increase mutual understanding and properly handle disagreements, so that BRICS cooperation will continue to advance steadily.China will take over the BRICS chairship next year, and host the 19th BRICS Summit. The Chinese side will seize the opportunity to build consensus and work with all parties to plan for the future. Together, we will usher in the third golden decade of BRICS cooperation, and open up a bright prospect of shared prosperity and progress.Thank you.