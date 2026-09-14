Why S.Korea steps up efforts to attract Chinese tourists to regional cities

Illustration Tang Tengfei/GT

South Korea's map for attracting Chinese tourists is expanding into regional cities. According to the Yonhap News Agency, South Korean tourism authorities plan to develop more than 100 travel products for Chinese group tourists, using several regional international airports as gateways to regional destinations. The plan brings more regional cities into South Korea's effort to attract Chinese visitors.Why Chinese tourists? South Korea's inbound tourism market is growing strongly. The country received 1.99 million foreign visitors in June, up 23.1 percent from a year earlier. Among them, 649,582 visitors came from China, making China an important source market as South Korea looks to expand tourism beyond its established destinations.The opportunity is not only about numbers. Chinese tourists are also looking for more varied travel experiences. For many, overseas travel is no longer simply about visiting a few well-known cities and attractions. They are increasingly interested in more specific experiences, from local culture and shopping to leisure and longer stays. This is where China's changing tourism demand may meet South Korea's effort to develop regional destinations, giving places beyond Seoul more room to attract Chinese visitors.A visit to Andong offered a more tangible example. A Chinese tourism delegation recently visited Hahoe Village, a historical clan village and UNESCO World Heritage site, and watched a traditional folk performance, according to South Korean media outlet ajudaily.com. It was a very different experience from visiting the usual city attractions, giving the visitors a closer look at history and local traditions. Experiences like these are part of what can make regional destinations more appealing to Chinese tourists.For regional tourism to grow, getting there and getting around also matter. More direct flights would make it easier for Chinese visitors to reach cities beyond Seoul, while convenient payment options, Chinese-language information and local services would make their stay easier. Together, these connections could make travel between Chinese and South Korean cities more convenient, including through transport, payments and everyday services.In that sense, regional tourism could bring Chinese and South Korean cities closer together at the local level.The opportunity is there. It should be viewed in the broader context of China-South Korea economic exchange, which is reaching deeper into local markets and industries. South Korean media reports said that consumer goods exports to China reached $3.44 billion in the first half of this year, up 8.7 percent year-on-year. More South Korean local brands and regional specialties could find their way to Chinese consumers as demand for a wider range of products grows.Investment is another part of the story. As the two countries' industrial supply chains evolve, new areas of complementarity are emerging, creating more opportunities for companies in different regions to invest and work with one another.These developments show how China-South Korea economic exchange is evolving into a more mature form of engagement, one that is more closely connected with local markets and industries.If South Korea can combine the development of regional tourism with broader China-South Korea economic cooperation, more opportunities could emerge for both countries. As the two economies become more closely connected, cooperation is reaching into more specific markets, industries and local communities. Strengthening links in areas such as transport, payments and services could help create more convenient channels for people, businesses and cities to engage with each other.Imagine a Chinese visitor walking through Hahoe Village, learning about its history and local traditions. After returning home, the visitor may want to order a South Korean local food product they discovered during the trip. Whether such connections can continue depends on practical support, including payments, logistics and e-commerce. This could be the direction in which local connections between China and South Korea develop further.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn