PHOTO / CHINA
Impactful gathering
By VCG Published: Sep 15, 2026 12:09 AM
The 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum will be held from September 15 to 17 at Beijing International Convention Center. The logo of the forum is displayed outside the main venue of the event. Photo: VCG

The 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum will be held from September 15 to 17 at Beijing International Convention Center. The logo of the forum is displayed outside the main venue of the event. Photo: VCG




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