Impactful gathering

The 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum will be held from September 15 to 17 at Beijing International Convention Center. The logo of the forum is displayed outside the main venue of the event. Photo: VCG
Ambassador of Greece to China Evgenios Kalpyris speaks during the opening ceremony of the 8th International Symposium on ...
The banners of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) are displayed alongside the main roads in Beijing ...
Visitors view a model of the Beijing Central Axis complex on display in Beijing on April 18, 2023, ...