INFOGRAPHIC / ECONOMY
BRICS serves as a cornerstone of global economic expansion
By GT Graphic Published: Sep 15, 2026 08:02 PM
BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks.Graphic: GT

BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks. Graphic: GT


BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks.Graphic: GT

BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks. Graphic: GT



BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks.Graphic: GT

BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks. Graphic: GT



BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks.Graphic: GT

BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks. Graphic: GT



BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks.Graphic: GT

BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks. Graphic: GT



BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks.Graphic: GT

BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks. Graphic: GT