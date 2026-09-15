BRICS serves as a cornerstone of global economic expansion

BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks. Graphic: GT

BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks. Graphic: GT

BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks. Graphic: GT

BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks. Graphic: GT

BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks. Graphic: GT

BRICS is reshaping the architecture of global economic cooperation. Its expanding internal trade, independent development, financing and agricultural strength build a more diversified economic system beyond Western-led frameworks. Graphic: GT