Chinese football clubs seek Asian rebound with greater focus on continental campaign

Shanghai Port FC

Chinese Super League clubs began their new Asian campaign on Tuesday with hopes of reversing their recent struggles in continental competition, with reigning Chinese Super League champions Shanghai Port defeating Ratchaburi FC of Thailand 6-4 on the away pitch and Chinese FA Cup holders Beijing Guoan beating South Korea's Pohang Steelers 3-1.Elsewhere, last season's CSL runners-up Shanghai Shenhua will begin their ACL's second-tier competition ACL Two on Thursday.After several disappointing seasons in Asia, Chinese clubs have reasons to be more optimistic this time around.The poor results of recent years have already had a tangible impact on China's standing in Asian club football. China's technical ranking has fallen sharply, which has also put future Asian qualification places under pressure.For the CSL's three representatives this season, therefore, performing well is not only about their own campaigns, but also about keeping China's position in Asian club football.The circumstances surrounding this season, however, are somewhat different.One major problem Chinese clubs faced in the previous two seasons was the conflict between their domestic and Asian campaigns. With the ACL Elite running across the calendar year, its matches in the autumn came during the decisive stage of the CSL.Port and Shenhua were both involved in the domestic title race last season, while title contenders Chengdu Rongcheng also had to balance their league and continental commitments. As a result, Chinese clubs were sometimes forced to rotate their squads in Asian matches.That dilemma is much less significant this season.Port, Guoan and Shenhua all suffered points deductions early in the domestic campaign and quickly fell out of the title race. They have also already secured their top-flight status, meaning they could devote more attention to their Asian campaigns without the same pressure to guard their league positions.The foreign-player situation has also improved.Following changes to the regulations under the Asian Football Confederation, clubs can now register foreign players without the previous limits in Asian competitions. While the change has particularly benefited clubs in West Asia, teams from Southeast Asia have also taken advantage of it.Chinese clubs, which have traditionally operated with more limited foreign-player numbers, have sought to narrow that gap.The Chinese Football Professional League changed its regulations during the summer transfer window this year to allow clubs competing in Asian competitions to register two additional foreign players specifically for their continental campaigns.Both Port and Guoan used the additional places to strengthen their squads ahead of the ACL Elite campaign.The move does not mean Chinese clubs can match some of their rivals in terms of the sheer number of foreign players, but it gives them greater flexibility and more options for high-level Asian competition.Ultimately, though, the biggest change needs to be in attitude.Port coach Kevin Muscat said before Tuesday's match that returning to the ACL Elite was an honor for the club and stressed the importance of making a strong start.Guoan coach Nick Montgomery also emphasized the significance of representing China on the continental stage. Guoan have also managed their squad with the Asian campaign in mind, rotating players in several recent domestic matches.