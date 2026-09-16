India’s exports to China surge 52% in August as bilateral trade shows resilience: report





Cranes in Ningbo Port, East China’s Zhejiang Province, load and offload cargo on Wednesday. The port handled 15.15 million 20-foot equivalent units of goods during the first eight months of the year, up 8 percent year-on-year, according to the Ningbo Port Co. The port also received 29.64 million tons of crude during the period, flat with last year. Photo: IC





India’s exports to China surged 52.35 percent year-on-year in August, significantly outpacing the 17.07 percent growth in its imports from China, the latest Indian government data showed. Chinese experts noted the trade ties, underscoring resilient and expanding trade links between the two major Asian economies amid renewed efforts to strengthen bilateral economic and business ties.According to Business Standard, India’s merchandise exports to China jumped in August jumped to $1.9 billion, while imports from China rose to $8.4 billion.The momentum extended beyond a single month. During the April-August period of India’s 2026-27 fiscal year, exports to China climbed 38.71 percent to $9.64 billion, while imports increased 27.01 percent to $65.5 billion, official data showed.China was also among the five export destinations that contributed the largest increases in value to India’s exports in August, alongside the US, Singapore, Spain and Tanzania, according to the Indian government release.This positive trend has also been reflected in recent Chinese official data.According to data released by China’s General Administration of Customs on September 8, China’s total foreign trade with India rose 22.6 percent year-on-year in the first eight months of 2026, with imports from India up 20.1percent and exports to India increasing 41.3 percent.The strong growth in trade comes as China and India have stepped up efforts to strengthen economic and business engagement while working to address each other’s trade and economic concerns.Recently, the two sides’ commerce officials have also held discussions on bilateral trade and economic cooperation. China has consistently expressed its willingness to work with India to expand mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation, address each other’s trade concerns in a balanced manner, and deliver more benefits to businesses and people in both countries.Global Times