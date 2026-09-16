ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming’s ascent to Asia’s richest reflects China’s AI monetization edge: analysts

Seedance 2.0 Photo: VCG

China's fast-moving AI boom is minting a new generation of billionaires, with tech entrepreneurs increasingly appearing on rich lists as investors pour capital into the country's AI, chip, robotics, and advanced manufacturing sectors.At the center of the trend is Zhang Yiming, founder of ByteDance, who has reportedly risen to become Asia's richest person.Analysts say his ascent reflects more than just the success of a social media app: it signals how Chinese technology companies are converting long-established strengths in content distribution, data and user scale into the new era of AI product delivery.According to a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday, Zhang, 43, has become Asia's richest person for the first time, overtaking Indian industrialist Gautam Adani.He is now worth more than $105 billion, an eightfold increase from the $13 billion estimated in March 2019, Bloomberg Billionaires Index data showed. His rise reflects the explosive growth of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, as well as the company's deepening push into AI products and infrastructure, said Chinese analysts.ByteDance's global revenue in 2025 grew about $200 billion, representing a 29 percent increase year-over-year, while net profit rose 27 percent to $42 billion. During the same period, overseas revenue surged nearly 50 percent, outpacing domestic growth of around 20 percent.Despite persistent political pressure in the US, TikTok remained deeply embedded in the American market in 2025, with 170 million users throughout the year.According to Bloomberg, Zhang was already China's richest on the back of TikTok's ubiquity as well as its foray into AI, which includes the popular Doubao AI chatbot and video-generator Seedance. His latest ascent highlights the new billions created by the AI boom which are rising beyond established wealth like that of Adani, energy to retail tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Uniqlo billionaire Tadashi Yanai of Japan, according to the report.Bloomberg report cited research firm Omdia's chief analyst Lian Jye Su that "He plays his cards right. He stayed on course and then continued to double down on AI investment."Zhang's ascent underscores a broader trend across China and Asia: the AI boom is minting new billionaires not only among internet platform founders, but also across the chip, model, robotics and advanced manufacturing sectors. The shift is seen by Chinese analysts as evidence of a wider revaluation of the technology supply chain.Tian Feng, former dean of SenseTime's Intelligence Industry Research Institute noted that ByteDance has successfully converted its long-standing strengths in content distribution, algorithmic recommendation and user scale into an "AI product distribution" advantage, allowing Seedance to turn generative AI into a business with real cash flow.He told the Global Times on Wednesday that Zhang's rise to the top of Asia's rich list shows that in the generative AI era, practical monetization now matters more than model size or fundraising rounds.This new wave of wealth creation, Tian said, reflects a structural repricing of China's technology ecosystem, where capital is flowing away from traditional sectors and into innovation-driven industries. That includes not only large platform companies, but also firms in semiconductors, robotics and other hardware-heavy fields.According to wealth rankings cited by Forbes China in January this year, Chinese semiconductor company Cambricon Technologies founder Chen Tianshi had a fortune of about 17.8 billion yuan ($2.65 billion), while the company's market value surpassed 1 trillion yuan by June 30, making it the first trillion-yuan company on the STAR Market. Meanwhile, robot makers such as Unitree and AgiBot have also seen founders enter wealth rankings for the first time, Tian said.Xiang Ligang, director-general of the Beijing-based Information Consumption Alliance, told the Global Times that Zhang is among the Chinese entrepreneurs with the clearest understanding of technology and the strongest ability to combine innovation with business execution. He said Zhang broke the traditional model of media content distribution and built a new system that integrates user interaction and technological transformation.According to Xiang, in the AI era, Zhang's advantage lies not only in ByteDance's investment in computing power and algorithms, but also in its access to hundreds of millions of users and deep understanding of how to monetize tech applications.The combination, he said, gives ByteDance an edge over many other AI companies. Zhang's rise marks a symbolic shift in Asia's billionaire landscape, with AI-driven entrepreneurs overtaking fortunes built on energy, retail and traditional manufacturing.