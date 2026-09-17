Xi stresses sustained efforts to expand, strengthen advanced manufacturing
By Xinhua Published: Sep 17, 2026 12:10 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged sustained efforts to expand and strengthen advanced manufacturing to provide strong support for advancing Chinese modernization.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction, which was conveyed at a national conference on advanced manufacturing held in Beijing on Wednesday and Thursday.