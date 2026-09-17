Shanghai International Light Festival showcases the city‘s urban spirit, promotes cultural exchanges

Photo: Lu Ting/GT

The 3rd Shanghai International Light Festival kicked off on Thursday and will run through October 16. Featuring one main venue in a downtown park and 16 sub-venues in ancient towns, historic villages, and old streets and lanes, the festival will host 158 themed events, offering residents and visitors from home and abroad a diverse and immersive feast of light, visual arts, and audio-visual experiences. This year’s light festival will use light and visual art to showcase Shanghai‘s urban spirit, fully exploring the rich cultural heritage of the city’s red, Haipai, and Jiangnan traditions. It will also use light and visual art to build a bridge for cultural exchanges between China and the world, highlighting Shanghai‘s open and inclusive spirit and embracing diversity.