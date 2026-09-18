China hopes EU provide just and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises from all countries, FM says after EU reportedly presses China to cap hybrid car exports

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun





A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday said it is hoped that the European Union (EU) will honor its commitments to market openness and free trade, and provide an open, just and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises from all countries.Commenting on foreign media reports saying that the bloc had asked China to voluntarily cap hybrid vehicle shipments to the European market at 15 percent, spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that China will closely follow the EU’s moves and take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.On specific trade issues, the relevant Chinese authorities should be consulted, he noted.China-EU economic and trade ties are fundamentally mutually beneficial and win-win, rather than a zero-sum game of “one side wins and the other loses,” Guo said, adding that upholding openness and cooperation, and resolving trade frictions through equal dialogue and consultation, serves the common interests of both sides.According to Guo, China’s electric vehicle industry has provided global consumers with high-quality, cost-effective products, while also contributing positively to the global green and low-carbon transition.Global Times