China firmly opposes EU’s reported move to press China to cap hybrid car exports: MOFCOM 

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG





Commenting on some media reports that said the EU asks China to voluntarily restrict exports of hybrid vehicles to Europe, otherwise they may face higher tariffs, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that China has taken note of the relevant reports.So-called “voluntary export restraints” seriously violate WTO rules and run counter to the principles of the market economy and fair competition, the spokesperson said.China firmly opposes this. China’s position is consistent: any solution between China and the EU must ensure a balance of interests, comply with WTO rules and the respective domestic laws of both sides, and fully take into account the interests of both industries, according to the MOFCOM.Commenting on the issue, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Friday said it is hoped that the EU will honor its commitments to market openness and free trade, and provide an open, just and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises from all countries.Guo said China will closely follow the EU’s moves and take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.Global Times