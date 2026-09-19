Mooncake Rush

Pastry chefs make mooncakes at the production area of a bakery in Awat county, Aksu prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang, on September 17, 2026. Photo: VCG
Primary school students interact with a table tennis robot at a science exhibition in Jinhua, East China’s Zhejiang ...
A girl salutes railway police officers in Ruijin, East China’s Jiangxi Province, on September 6, 2026, as the ...
Children make handcrafted gifts for their teachers in a kindergarten in Yangzhou, East China’s Jiangsu Province on September ...