China opposes US secondary sanctions under new Russia-Iran law, reserves right to take necessary measures to safeguard development interests

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China consistently opposes imposing so-called secondary sanctions on other countries on the pretext of their involvement with a third party, and will reserve the right to take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard China's national sovereignty and development interests, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Saturday in response to a question about the US' latest legislation strengthening sanctions against Russia and Iran.The MOFCOM's remarks came in response to that some commentators believe China will be one of the targets of US tariffs after the US signed into law the " Lindsey ⁠O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026" on Friday local time. The legislation strengthens sanctions on Russia, extends relevant sanctions on Iran and allows the US to impose so-called "secondary tariffs" of up to 100 percent on third countries that import Russian oil or natural gas.China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions that lack authorization from the UN and a basis in international law, the spokesperson said. China has always conducted normal economic and trade cooperation with countries around the world on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. Such cooperation is not directed against any third party, nor should it be subject to interference or coercion by any third party, the spokesperson noted.We will continue to closely follow the US side's subsequent actions and reserve the right to take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard China's national sovereignty and development interests, as well as the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the MOFCOM spokesperson said.The MOFCOM spokesperson also noted that we hope the US side will work with China in the same direction, maintain the stability of economic and trade relations through dialogue and consultation, and make greater contributions to upholding the world trade order and the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.Global Times