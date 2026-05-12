China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions, vows to protect Chinese firms’ legitimate rights: FM on US Iran-related sanctions involving companies in HK

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council, and it will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference on Tuesday, in response to a question regarding the US Treasury Department's imposition of sanctions on 12 individuals and entities linked to Iran, including Hong Kong-based companies, on the alleged grounds that they had assisted the Iranian military in selling oil to China.In response to another question on whether China would take retaliatory measures, given US President Trump's upcoming visit to China, Guo stressing that, regarding the conflict in Iran, the urgent priority is to prevent a resumption of hostilities, not to maliciously link or smear China.Global Times