Companies from China, ASEAN showcase AI cooperation at 2026 CAEXPO

Visitors head to the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center to attend the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) that opens on September 17, 2026. Photo: VCG

From satellites powered by artificial intelligence (AI) models and geological monitoring services to self-driving trucks, companies have been steadily expanding their AI cooperation, said participants at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) currently being held in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.Inside the hall displaying advanced technologies from Chinese companies, Shandong-based satellite developer Star.ai Spatio-temporal Intelligence Technology Co. showcased how the company's satellites, later to be formed into a constellation, can empower Global South countries with AI-powered services in the fields of agriculture, disaster early warning and ecological cooperation.Through cooperation with Guangxi's Chongzuo, as well as co-research with space institutions and universities from ASEAN countries, a China-ASEAN AI-powered constellation is being formed.Wang Xiaofeng, marketing manager with the company, told the Global Times on Saturday that powered by AI algorithms, hyperspectral satellites can now monitor crop growth much more efficiently, providing a much-needed service for ASEAN countries. In addition to agricultural monitoring, mineral exploration is also a key area that can benefit from these satellites.On August 6, a rocket carrying two of the company's AI-powered satellites was launched from the waters off East China's Shandong Province and successfully put the satellites into orbit.One of the satellites will safeguard Indonesia's agricultural production by precisely tracking crop growth and assessing disaster risks, according to the Xinhua News Agency.In recent years, there have been more displays of high-tech products such as robots, electric vehicles and AI-powered items at the CAEXPO, boosting the quality and structure of China-ASEAN trade and economic cooperation. The application of emerging AI technologies is one of the key highlights of the CAEXPO this year, according to the event's organizers.Notably, with China's rapid advancement in AI technology, companies, institutions and government agencies have seen intensified AI cooperation in a wide range of areas.With the aim of helping more AI technologies and products to reach ASEAN markets, the city of Nanning debuted the Nanning AI Compound at the expo this year. The compound covers 10,000 square meters and hosts more than 150 AI companies."We have already implemented some resource exploration projects with our partners from ASEAN. At this year's event, we held a signing ceremony with the Laos potash project team at the expo," Cen Wuxiang, a sales director of Earth Pulse (Wuxi) Technology Company, told the Global Times on Friday."We are actively seeking more China-ASEAN cooperation in geological safety and resource exploration," said the manager, whose company has a booth at the compound.Jonathan Choi Koon-shum, chairman of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area Entrepreneurs Alliance, stressed the importance of co-development and technology transfer in cooperation on emerging AI technology.Many local partners are interested in tapping China's rapidly advancing AI technology, and they have expressed hopes for co-development so that they can absorb these new technologies, Choi told the Global Times. "In this way, Chinese AI technology can reach ASEAN markets faster."The trend in AI cooperation has also been noted by officials. Zhang Lizhong, secretary general of the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC), an inter-governmental organization co-founded by ASEAN countries and China, told the Global Times that AI is an important part of cooperation between China and ASEAN countries and the CAEXPO has attached great importance to AI technology."The ACC has always directed substantial resources to assisting cooperation among the business communities in China and ASEAN. We are setting up an initiative in the AI field in collaboration with relevant associations so that we can provide a better platform for the AI companies and business community to work together, and so that more benefits will go to the community," Zhang said."AI empowerment is very diversified," the official said. "It includes cooperation in AI infrastructure, models, computing power, as well as electricity. In all these fields, there are a lot of cooperation opportunities for most countries and the AI technology can be applied to trade, investment, tourism, culture, sports, and many other areas between China and ASEAN," Zhang said.During a China-ASEAN business and investment summit held in Nanning on Thursday, a collection of case studies on China-ASEAN AI cooperation was released, showcasing a range of practical achievements, according to Xinhua.The cases include 31 practical AI cooperation projects between China and ASEAN, covering all 11 ASEAN member states and sectors such as infrastructure, intelligent manufacturing and smart logistics, said the report.