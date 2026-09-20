The world's first large-scale embodied AI theme park opens in Zhuhai, South China

An AgiBot robot gives a tea ceremony demonstration at Chimelong Spaceship Park in Hengqin, Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: Courtesy of Chimelong Group

The world's first large-scale embodied AI theme park, jointly developed by Chinese embodied AI company AgiBot and cultural tourism conglomerate Chimelong Group, opened on Sunday at Chimelong Spaceship Park in Hengqin, Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, Chinese media reported.A number of industry-first achievements were unveiled, including the world's first large-scale innovative application of 5G-A-enabled embodied AI in a cultural and tourism scenario.As the world's first and largest large-scale embodied AI theme park, featuring the richest application scenarios and most advanced technologies, the park is expected to have more than 300 robots from AgiBot's full product lineup - now deployed at Chimelong Spaceship Park in Hengqin on its opening day.The world's largest human-robot joint opening dance performance and the world's first robot aerial acrobatics performance made debuts, offering visitors an innovative experience integrating technology with culture and tourism.The park features more than 100 robot interaction points covering seven core scenarios, including entertainment and commercial performances, science education and study tours, tour guidance and shopping assistance, service and retail stations, intelligent tour companions, hotel services and sports competitions.AgiBot robots of the same models that ranked the first in both gold medals and overall medal standings at the World Humanoid Robot Games are expected to appear at the park, where they will regularly showcase their medal-winning performances.Supported by its integrated product and technology architecture, AgiBot has become the world's largest embodied AI company in terms of shipments and revenue, and ranks among industry leaders in robot hardware consistency and large-scale delivery capabilities.Chimelong Spaceship Park in Hengqin, where the cooperation project is being launched, focuses on immersive space exploration and marine ecology education. Since its opening, the park has received more than 10 million visitors, making it a popular destination for family travel in China.Globally, there has yet to be an embodied AI theme park centered on large-scale deployment, diverse scenarios and immersive story-telling. Robots at overseas theme parks have been limited to localized pilot programs, making regular commercial operations difficult, according to Chimelong.With a complete industrial system, a vast cultural and tourism market and mature new infrastructure, China has notable first-mover advantages in developing embodied AI applications in the cultural and tourism sector, said Chimelong.Global Times