CPC leadership meeting studies major issues on Party self-governance, sets dates for Party plenum

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, which studied major issues on strengthening full and rigorous Party self-governance with perseverance and set the dates for an upcoming Party plenum in October.



The meeting decided that the fifth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC will be held from Oct. 26 to 29 in Beijing.



The meeting also decided to submit a document on the CPC Central Committee's decision regarding strengthening full and rigorous Party self-governance with perseverance to the plenum for deliberation.

