Voyage begins

The Huaruilong semi-submersible vessel, carrying the JIANA510 and JIANA511 offshore platforms, departs from Qingdao Port in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province on September 21, 2026. Photo: VCG
Primary school students interact with a table tennis robot at a science exhibition in Jinhua, East China’s Zhejiang ...
A girl salutes railway police officers in Ruijin, East China’s Jiangxi Province, on September 6, 2026, as the ...
Tugboats assist a container ship into dock at Qingdao Port in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province on June ...