China releases Top 500 private enterprises list, highlighting steady growth

Industrial robots are operating on an intelligent production line in a smart manufacturing enterprise in Yangzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province. Photo: VCG

China on Tuesday unveiled the latest rankings of its 500 largest private enterprises, with JD.com, Alibaba (China) Co Ltd and Hengli Group Co Ltd retaining the top three positions on the list. The data show that amid complex economic conditions, China's private sector is leveraging innovation-driven strategies to demonstrate resilience and vitality, achieving steady growth.The list, compiled by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), showed that 6,350 enterprises with operating revenue exceeding 1 billion yuan ($149.34 million) each in 2025 participated in this year's survey. The top 500 were ranked by operating revenue.According to the survey, the total operating revenue of China's top 500 private enterprises reached 44.93 trillion yuan, up 4.35 percent year-on-year, reflecting continued growth in overall scale. Their net profit rose by 1.31 percent to 1.83 trillion yuan.