BUSINESS / ECONOMY
Chinese FM responds to questions on AI governance, China-US trade consultations
By Global Times Published: Sep 22, 2026 04:21 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


"The Chinese side has already released relevant information regarding the China-US economic and trade consultations. I would refer you to the competent authorities for specific questions," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on Tuesday, responding to a media inquiry about China-US economic and trade consultations and artificial intelligence-related topics discussed by the two sides.

Responding to a media inquiry about AI governance, Guo said that China has repeatedly stated its position on AI.

"China has always believed that all parties should promote the open and inclusive development of AI for the good of all," Guo said.


RELATED ARTICLES
Chinese Vice Premier to visit US for trade talks: MOFCOM

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead a delegation to the US for economic and trade consultations with ...

China, US hold economic and trade talks in New York; trade issues, AI among topics discussed

Chinese and US economic and trade officials held talks on Sunday local time on economic and trade issues ...