China’s outbound direct investment rises 11.1 percent in 2025

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China’s outbound direct investment flows climbed 11.1 percent to $213.58 billion in 2025, with its investment stock standing at $3.4 trillion, retaining its position among the world’s top three investors for nine straight years and making up 7.4 percent of global outward investment, official data showed Wednesday.Covering 18 categories of national economic sectors, outbound investment is mainly concentrated in leasing and business services, wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and finance. In recent years, capital has steadily expanded into green and low-carbon sectors, the digital economy and green mineral resources, according to data jointly released by the Ministry of Commerce, National Bureau of Statistics and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.Chinese companies’ global footprint and deeper integration into regional and world economies have helped sharpen their competitiveness while fueling industrial growth in host economies. Such investment also underpins the stability and security of global supply chains.By the end of 2025, Chinese investors had set up 58,000 overseas enterprises across 189 countries and regions. Those overseas entities employed 2.965 million foreign workers.Cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative delivered solid results in 2025. Chinese firms poured $46.05 billion of direct investment into Belt and Road partner nations last year, equivalent to 21.6 percent of China’s total outbound direct investment flows. Around 22,000 overseas enterprises have been established in these countries, with related investment stock reaching $407.25 billion.