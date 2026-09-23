Chinese FM agency, HKSAR government condemn biased EU report on HK

Hong Kong file photo

The Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR and the HKSAR government on Wednesday rejected an EU annual report on Hong Kong, criticizing Brussels for misrepresenting Chinese national security laws and interfering in judicial proceedings.The report, issued Tuesday by the European Commission and the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, reviews political and economic developments in Hong Kong in 2025 and cites so-called "concerns about the erosion of Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and of the fundamental freedoms."A spokesperson for the Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the so-called annual report on Hong Kong. The spokesperson said the report disparaged Hong Kong's freedoms, human rights and rule of law, misrepresented "one country, two systems" and national security laws for Hong Kong, and interfered with the HKSAR's legitimate judicial proceedings in national security cases.The spokesperson said China remains firmly committed to fully and faithfully implementing "one country, two systems." Since the implementation of the national security law for Hong Kong and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, Hong Kong has moved from disorder to stability and toward prosperity, with residents' rights and freedoms better protected, the spokesperson said.The EU, the spokesperson added, was applying double standards by criticizing Hong Kong's national security laws while ignoring its own strict security legislation and human rights problems.The HKSAR government on Wednesday issued a statement strongly disapproving of and rejecting the unfounded and biased content concerning various aspects of the HKSAR in the so-called annual report on Hong Kong."The implementation of the national security law for Hong Kong, the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance and other relevant laws effectively safeguards national security, restoring stability in the social order of Hong Kong, providing a solid foundation for developments in Hong Kong's economy, social life and other aspects. The various rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents and other persons in the HKSAR in accordance with the law are all better protected, steadily improving their well-being," read the statement.The HKSAR government strongly urged the EU to respect facts, abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations, and immediately stop its long-arm jurisdiction and interference in Hong Kong matters, which are purely China's internal affairs.Global Times