China and the US should be partners, not rivals: Global Times editorial

China-US cooperation Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday morning attended a welcome ceremony held by US President Donald Trump at the White House. President Xi gave remarks at the arrival ceremony, noting that both China and the US are great countries, and both the Chinese and American peoples are great peoples. President Xi said that he is visiting the US at Trump's invitation to carry on their friendship, expand cooperation and promote the well-being of the two peoples. China and the US should strengthen communication, cooperate with sincerity and coexist in peace, he profoundly pointed out. This provides important guidance and injects strong confidence for building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability.Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-US relations. In May this year, President Xi and President Trump held a successful meeting in Beijing. The most important political consensus reached is to establish the new positioning of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, which provides strategic guidance for the future development of China-US relations.President Xi's visit provides an important opportunity to further keep the relationship on the right course, expand consensus, remove disruptions and accelerate progress, thereby advancing China-US relations. The two sides should meet each other halfway and foster a stable relationship characterized by cooperation as the mainstay, measured competition, manageable differences and prospects for peace, while exploring the right way for China and the US, as two major countries, to get along with each other in the new era.Finding the right way for China and the US to get along serves the aspirations of both sides and the expectations of the international community. Facing the changes in our world, in our times, and of historical significance today, China and the US, as two major countries, shoulder a historic responsibility of advancing human development and progress. China-US cooperation may not solve every problem in the world, but without it, it would be hard to solve many of the world's problems. Whether promoting global economic recovery, addressing regional hotspots, or improving governance rules for emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, cyberspace and outer space, a stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship is indispensable.Just as President Xi noted, China and the US do not need to avoid mentioning competition, but the competition should be a healthy one and should be kept within bounds; it should be a race of catching up with one another, not a wrestle in which one either wins or loses. China and the US must hold the line of no conflict and no confrontation, and we can certainly find the right path for our two great countries to get along on this planet we both call home. In the past decade, China-US relationship has experienced ups and downs, adjusting through friction and dialogue while accumulating consensus amid competition. It has traversed an extraordinary journey. The facts have repeatedly proven that zero-sum games lead nowhere and that conflict offers no winners; dialogue and cooperation are the only right paths forward for China and the US. The proposal for a constructive relationship of strategic stability indicates that China hopes to achieve peaceful coexistence, risk management, and collaborative progress through a more resilient and sustainable model. This approach does not avoid contradictions, nor does it seek to return to the past. Instead, it is grounded in reality and focused on effectiveness, reflecting the mature confidence of Chinese diplomacy.China and the US should be partners, not rivals. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand, complement each other and benefit the world. This is both a historical insight and a current necessity.As of July this year, the number of foreign-invested enterprises established by the US in China has exceeded 84,000. A report released by the US-China Business Council shows that 92 percent of surveyed American companies reported being profitable in China in 2025, and 95 percent considered China "somewhat to very important" for staying globally competitive. These impressive data sets confirm that the idea of "mutual success and shared prosperity" between China and the US is a tangible reality. China keeps its door wide open, welcomes American companies wanting to invest and do business in China. We hope Chinese companies are treated fairly in the US. Working together, the two sides can lengthen the list of cooperation and shorten the list of issues.People-to-people connectivity is the deepest source of strength for relations between major countries. On September 24, President Xi announced that 100,000 young Americans would be invited to visit China for exchanges and study over the next 5 years. The hope of the China-US relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in our societies, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels. From "ping-pong diplomacy" where a small ball moves a big ball, to pickleball exchanges that enhance friendship among the youth; from the stories of Guling that carry a century-old deep friendship, to the enduring spirit of the Flying Tigers; from mutual visits with the old friends in Iowa, to the "50,000 in Five Years" initiative being realized two and a half years ahead of schedule... Recent polls in the US show a rebound in public opinion regarding China, and in the first half of this year, the number of American tourists to China ranked first among non-neighboring countries. The continuous streams of exchanges and friendship between the Chinese and American people are gradually converging into a vast river of mutual understanding and closeness between the two nations.The year 2026 is a "big year" for China-US relations. President Xi's state visit to the US will undoubtedly continue to steer the giant ship of China-US relations forward on a steady course.We look forward to jointly promoting the establishment of a constructive relationship of strategic stability under the guidance of the two heads of state. This will not only bring tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries but also respond to the eager expectations of the international community.