China urges the Philippines to stop provocations after Manila delivers supplies to illegally 'grounded' warship at China's Ren'ai Jiao

China on Friday urged the Philippines to immediately stop provocations and troublemaking after the Philippines, on September 24, reneging on its commitments and disregarding China's warnings, willfully sent a supply vessel to deliver supplies to the illegally "grounded" warship at China Ren'ai Jiao, a China Coast Guard spokesperson said.



The Philippine side carried out provocative actions during a Chinese holiday and hyped up the incident, seriously violating the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and seriously undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea region, Jiang Lue, a spokesperson of China Coast Guard said on Friday.



The China Coast Guard took measures against the Philippine supply vessel in accordance with the law, including on-site monitoring and verbal warnings, Jiang added.



It will continue to carry out rights-protection and law-enforcement activities in the Nansha Qundao, including Ren'ai Jiao and its adjacent waters, in accordance with the law, and resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the spokesperson said.





