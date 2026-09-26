China’s men’s football reaches Asian Games semi-finals after 28-year wait

China's Asian Games men's football squad pose with the national flag on the field to celebrate their 3-0 victory over Thailand, which secured their spot in the Asian Games semi-finals after 28 years. Photo: Tao Xiang'an/People's Daily

China's U23 football team reached the Asian Games semifinals on Saturday after beating Team Thailand 3-0 in the quarterfinals, reaching the last four for the first time in 28 years.This young Chinese squad is built around the side that finished runner-up at the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup, with three overage players added: Zhang Yuning, Wu Xi and Zhu Chenjie.In the match against Thailand, Team China lined up with a five‑man backline again. Head coach Antonio Puche Vicente made four changes to the starting eleven. Xiang Yuwang and Kuai Jiwen paired up front, replacing Zhang Yuning and Wang Yudong, who was suspended due to two yellow cards. Meanwhile, Imran started in central midfield. First-time starter Peng Xiao formed a three-man central defence alongside Zhu Chenjie and Liu Haofan.Team China dominated the first half, notching seven shots with four on target and holding over 60 percent possession. Shortly before half-time, Wu Xi took a free kick which found Peng Xiao arriving at the far post. Peng's powerful strike was parried by the Thai goalkeeper, but the ball deflected off a Thai defender and rolled into his own goal. China went into the break with a 1‑0 lead.After the restart, Team Thailand were the first to make substitutions, yet conceded another goal within two minutes of the second half kicking off. Leading by two goals, Team China brought on forward Zhang Yuning in the 58th minute. Just five minutes later, he scored China's third goal off an assist from Zhu Chenjie.Trailing by three goals, Thailand were forced to push higher up the pitch, which opened up more space for China's counterattacks. Zhang Yuning came close to adding another goal with a close-range low drive. In the end, China sealed a convincing 3‑0 win over Thailand and advanced to the semi-finals.China's Asian Games men's football team claimed silver at the 1994 Asian Games and bronze at the 1998 edition. Since the 2002 Asian Games introduced the U23 age rule for men's football, Team China has never made it to the semi-finals. In the past six editions, the team exited three times in the Round of 16 and three times in the quarter-finals.Team China will take on South Korea in the semi-finals on September 30, competing for a spot in the final.Team China's midfielder Kuai Jinwen told the Global Times in a post-match interview that the latest victory has boosted confidence across the squad, allowing the team to prepare for South Korea with a more relaxed mindset.He said that after securing this breakthrough spanning 28 years, the team's goal is to chase a medal at the Asian Games. "I believe the head coach can bring us some new adjustments."