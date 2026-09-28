China, US agree to convene the next AI dialogue before the end of November this year: MOFCOM

Ministry of Commerce

China and the US have agreed to convene the next artificial intelligence (AI) dialogue before the end of November this year, and to set up a communication channel for AI-related incidents, according to China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday.From September 20 to 23, the Chinese and US economic and trade teams held consultations in New York and Washington, reaching positive consensus and delivering results on the trade and economic front for the two countries' leaders' meeting, and the consensus on AI is part of the outcomes of this round of talks, the ministry said.The two sides, in this round of talks, agreed that under the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as the two sides' respective lead person in economic and trade talks, would establish an AI dialogue. And they have held the first session, exchanging views on the risks and benefits of AI, according to the MOFOCM statement.Global Times