China, US extend Kuala Lumpur trade arrangement to Jan 10, pledge further talks

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG





China and the US have agreed to extend the Kuala Lumpur trade arrangement to January 10, 2027, while continuing active discussions aimed at reaching a solution agreed by both sides. The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to implementing consensus reached in previous economic and trade consultations, China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Monday.The two decisions were among 10 outcomes from the latest round of China-US economic and trade consultations in New York and Washington DC announced by the MOFCOM on Monday.Under the joint arrangement reached in Kuala Lumpur in October 2025 to address their respective economic and trade concerns, China and the US suspended the implementation of some of their respective tariff and non-tariff measures until November 10, 2026. In the latest round of consultations, the two sides agreed to extend the arrangement to January 10, 2027, while continuing active discussions on the issue, with the aim of reaching a solution agreed by both sides, according to MOFCOM.The ministry noted that the arrangement provides both sides with room to take stock of and assess its implementation, and to consider how to advance China-US economic and trade relations in the next stage. The combination of a time-bound extension and continued active discussions would also provide a relatively stable and predictable policy environment for cooperation between Chinese and US businesses, it said.The MOFCOM said it believes the two sides will continue their efforts and, through high-level economic and trade interactions before the end of the year, seek a positive solution on a further extension.China and the US also reaffirmed during the latest talks that they would continue to implement the consensus reached in previous rounds of economic and trade consultations.The two sides have held eight rounds of economic and trade consultations since last year, reaching a series of mutually beneficial, balanced and positive outcomes on important economic and trade issues of common concern, including the promotion of bilateral trade and investment. Those outcomes have helped maintain the overall stability of China-US economic and trade relations, according to the MOFCOM.During the latest consultations, China and the US reaffirmed and renewed their commitment to continuing to implement the consensus reached in previous rounds of economic and trade consultations. MOFCOM said this would create favorable conditions and a stable environment for bilateral economic and trade cooperation, while also contributing to global economic development.Global Times