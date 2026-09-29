US companies actively sign up for APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen, China's trade promotion agency reveals

A man walks past an APEC China 2026 promotional display and banners at Shenzhen Bay Port in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province on May 20, 2026. Shenzhen is set to host APEC China 2026, with themed decorations and event branding displayed across major transportation hubs and public areas in the city. Photo: VCG





Preparations are underway for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2026, which will be held in Shenzhen, China, from November 17 to 18. This year’s business summit has attracted widespread attention from all parties, with US companies actively signing up for participation, a spokesperson for the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), China’s top trade promotion body, said on Tuesday.Registrations from both domestic and foreign firms have been active, with interest from overseas companies continuing to rise. “US enterprises are particularly active in registering, and the US currently has the largest number of participating companies among APEC economies,” CCPIT spokesperson Wang Wenshuai said at a regular press conference.According to the spokesperson, a number of well-known US companies and Fortune Global 500 firms, including Amazon, Walmart, Apple, Google, ExxonMobil and Microsoft, have already submitted applications to attend. Their business scope covers semiconductors, artificial intelligence, biopharmaceuticals, energy, finance, transportation and logistics, chemicals, aerospace, manufacturing, and consumer retail.Wang said the broad participation of leading US companies reflects the importance US business circles attach to Asia-Pacific cooperation, and also underscores the closely interconnected industrial and supply chains between China and the US.The strong participation of US firms comes at a time when China and the US remain deeply linked through trade, investment and supply chains. Analysts say business cooperation in multilateral platforms such as APEC continues to serve as an important stabilizing force.As the host of APEC in 2026, China will hold the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen from November 18 to 19. The APEC CEO Summit will be held on the sidelines of the leaders' meeting.The summit will be held under the theme "promoting prosperity together for a win-win future." According to Wang, the event will bring together around 1,000 political and business representatives from APEC economies.Attendees will discuss topics including the building of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, connectivity, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, the construction of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and sustainable development, the spokesperson said.In addition to the CEO Summit, CCPIT will also host the fourth APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting in Shenzhen from November 14 to 16. Representatives from APEC economies are expected to engage in discussions under the theme “openness, connectivity and collaboration,” review annual work, and help bring ABAC’s “China Year” to a successful conclusion, Wang said.According to the CCPIT spokesperson, this year, Chinese and other Asia-Pacific business communities have been working through ABAC and other channels to build consensus on regional economic integration, sustainable development, digital innovation and connectivity. Wang said 14 core outcome documents have already been reached, laying the groundwork for the leaders’ meeting in November.Global Times