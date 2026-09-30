Opposing ‘Taiwan independence’ separatism and safeguarding cross-Straits peace, stability serve China-US common interests: Taiwan Affairs Office

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han takes reporters' questions on recent hot issues concerning cross-Straits relations on April 1, 2026 during a regular press briefing in Beijing. Photo: VCG

The Taiwan question is the core of China's core interests and the most crucial issue in China-US relations. Firmly opposing "Taiwan independence" separatism and safeguarding cross-Straits peace and stability serve the common interests of both China and the US, Zhang Han, a Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson, said at a press briefing on Wednesday.Zhang made the remarks in response to media inquiries about a People's Daily article, which states that the one-China principle serves as the political foundation of China-US relations. The article notes that "Taiwan independence" is a common enemy of China and the US, and containing "Taiwan independence" constitutes a key element of building a constructive China-US relationship with strategic stability.There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China. Upholding the one-China principle represents a basic norm of international relations and the universal consensus of the international community, and serves as the foundation of the political foundation of China-US relations, said the spokesperson."The Taiwan question lies at the very core of China's core interests and is the most important issue in China-US relations. Proper handling of this issue will maintain the overall stability of bilateral ties. Mismanagement may lead to frictions or even conflicts between the two countries, pushing China-US relations to an extremely dangerous position," the spokesperson stressed.The Lai Ching-te authorities on the island of Taiwan stubbornly adhere to the "Taiwan independence" separatist stance, refuse to recognize the 1992 Consensus which embodies the one-China principle, and keep provoking for "independence." They are the chief culprit undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, Zhang said.Firmly opposing "Taiwan independence" separatism and safeguarding cross-Straits peace and stability serve the common interests of both China and the US, she added.In response to another question about the Chinese leader outlining China's principled position on the Taiwan question during the latest meeting with US President Donald Trump, Zhang reiterated that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations.By noting that "Taiwan independence" and peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits are incompatible, Zhang said that safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits is the biggest common denominator between China and the US and is inherent to a constructive relationship of strategic stability between the two countries.The spokesperson urged the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, adhere to the correct position of opposing "Taiwan independence," handle the Taiwan question with utmost prudence, refrain from sending wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and take concrete actions to uphold the constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability.Global Times