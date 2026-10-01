Chinese FK-2000 air defense system showcased at Turkmenistan parade: media reports

The Chinese-made FK-2000 air defense system is showcased during Turkmenistan’s Independence Day military parade on September 27, 2026. Photo: China News Service







The Chinese-made FK-2000 air defense system was showcased during Turkmenistan's Independence Day military parade, according to media reports.The FK-2000 was among the military equipment displayed during the parade held in Ashgabat on September 27, 2026, according to China News Service, citing Turkmenistan's national television. Eight FK-2000 vehicles were reportedly seen in the parade formation.Developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), the FK-2000 first attracted international attention when it was unveiled at Airshow China 2021 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province.The FK-2000 missile-gun integrated weapon system adopts a missile-gun integrated design and is an all-weather, short-range terminal air defense weapon system. It integrates active radar, multi-mode electro-optical detection, missiles and artillery-based interception capabilities, enabling it to effectively destroy various types of aerial targets within its defense radius, including missiles, helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and multirotor drones, according to CASIC.According to Janes Defence, the FK-2000 can engage aircraft at ranges of up to 25 kilometers. The system is equipped with a search radar, a fire-control radar and an optoelectronic infrared sight for detection and fire control.Turkmenistan has been strengthening its air defense capabilities in recent years by introducing early-warning radar and air defense weapons, building a multi-layered air defense network, military observer Shi Zhongjian told China News Service. The FK-2000 has become an important part of this system.Shi said the FK-2000 features a high level of integration, large ammunition capacity and strong mobility. With the ability to operate independently, the system is a multifunctional short-range air defense weapon suitable for countries seeking an all-weather air defense capability, he told China News Service.Traditional air defense systems usually require multiple specialized vehicles, including launch vehicles, radar vehicles, command vehicles and power supply vehicles, to work together during missions. The FK-2000 integrates multiple functions into a single mobile platform, allowing it to independently conduct detection and interception missions while enabling rapid deployment, the report said.According to official specifications cited by China News Service, the FK-2000 is equipped with two six-barrel 30mm Gatling-type rapid-fire cannons and 12 to 16 ready-to-launch air defense missiles.Gatling cannons can deliver a combined fire rate of up to 8,000 rounds per minute, creating a dense defensive fire zone at a range of 200 to 1,500 meters. Its onboard radar can guide and launch eight missiles while engaging four long-range targets simultaneously.The combination of missiles and rapid-fire cannons allows the system to use guns for close-range defense while relying on missiles against targets at longer distances. The two systems complement each other, with the cannons providing dense firepower and the missiles offering longer-range precision interception, Shi said.The FK-2000 is built on an 8×8 wheeled chassis and combines detection, tracking and interception capabilities, allowing it to be rapidly deployed for short-range air defense missions, according to Janes Defence.The system can complete combat preparation within five minutes, while its response time from target detection to engagement can be shortened to four seconds, China News Service reported.Global Times