China’s EV industry offers competitive options for global consumers, including those in the UK: FM on UK’s reported tariff plan on China’s NEVs

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Economic and trade relations are about leveraging respective comparative advantages to achieve mutual benefit, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday, commenting on reports that the UK is looking to impose higher tariffs on Chinese NEV exports.“China’s EV industry offers competitive options for global consumers, including those in the UK, contributes to green and low-carbon transition, and constitutes high-quality production capacity in high market demand,” Guo said.Global Times