China's railway passenger trips surpass 250 million as National Day holiday ends

Passengers prepare to board a train at Nanjing South Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 30, 2026. China's railway network saw a peak in passenger flow on Wednesday, one day before the beginning of the seven-day National Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua

China's railways recorded more than 250 million passenger trips from September 23 to Tuesday, as the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day breaks wrap up, China State Railway Group Co said on Wednesday.Wednesday marks the final day of China's National Day holiday, with the railway operator to handle 24.15 million passenger trips.Starting from Tuesday, the railway witnessed a marked increase in return passenger traffic, according to the state railway operator. To cope with the peak demand, a total of 2,449 passenger train services will be added on Wednesday.Railway operators planned to add 169.5 pairs of passenger train services to destinations including Harbin, Shenyang and Dalian in Northeast China and Datong in North China's Shanxi Province, CCTV News reported, citing China Railway Beijing Group. The company expected passenger volume to rise by 15 percent year-on-year.Besides, China Railway Shanghai Group expects to handle 4.15 million passenger trips on Wednesday, including 210 nighttime bullet train services to meet passengers' demand for timely return travel.In Guangzhou, the local railway operator expects a spike of 20.8 percent in passenger numbers. A total of 765 train services are scheduled to be added to destinations including Beijing, cities in the Pearl River Delta and Yangtze River Delta.China's sprawling high-speed railway network, the world's largest, is one of the key areas highlighting the country's transportation strengths and economic vitality.On September 28, China opened four major high-speed railway sections across northern, northwestern, central and northeastern China, with a combined length of more than 1,100 kilometers, according to reports.