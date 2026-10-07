PHOTO / CHINA
Robot rock stars
By IC Published: Oct 07, 2026 10:23 PM
Visitors watch an intelligent robot dance performance at an aquarium in Qinhuangdao, North China's Hebei Province, on October 7, 2026. Many parents and children visited the aquarium on the last day of the seven-day National Day holidays. Photo: IC

Visitors watch an intelligent robot dance performance at an aquarium in Qinhuangdao, North China's Hebei Province, on October 7, 2026. Many parents and children visited the aquarium on the last day of the seven-day National Day holidays. Photo: IC




RELATED ARTICLES
Floral decorations set up along Chang'an Avenue in Beijing ahead of China's National Day

A woman takes pictures of a set of floral decorations at Xidan area along Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, ...

Birthday feast

Giant panda Qiao Qiao enjoys birthday treats for its 15th birthday at a resort in Tianjin on August ...

Holiday time

Tourists snap a picture at the Zhongwu Park in Beijing on May 4, 2026 during the May Day ...