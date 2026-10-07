Robot rock stars

Visitors watch an intelligent robot dance performance at an aquarium in Qinhuangdao, North China's Hebei Province, on October 7, 2026. Many parents and children visited the aquarium on the last day of the seven-day National Day holidays. Photo: IC
A woman takes pictures of a set of floral decorations at Xidan area along Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, ...
Giant panda Qiao Qiao enjoys birthday treats for its 15th birthday at a resort in Tianjin on August ...
Tourists snap a picture at the Zhongwu Park in Beijing on May 4, 2026 during the May Day ...