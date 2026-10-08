China's major engineering projects score new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays

China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple "firsts" unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT





China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple "firsts" unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT









China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple "firsts" unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT









China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple "firsts" unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT









China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple "firsts" unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT









China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple "firsts" unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT



