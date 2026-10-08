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China's major engineering projects score new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays
By Yu Tianjiao and Deng Zijun Published: Oct 08, 2026 05:53 PM
China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple firsts unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT

China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple "firsts" unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT


 

China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple firsts unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT

China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple "firsts" unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT


 


 

China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple firsts unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT

China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple "firsts" unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT


 


 

China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple firsts unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT

China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple "firsts" unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT


 


 

China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple firsts unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT

China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple "firsts" unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT


 


 

China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple firsts unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT

China's major engineering projects scored new breakthroughs during the National Day holidays, with multiple "firsts" unveiled across the energy, infrastructure and emergency rescue sectors. Click for more information Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT


 