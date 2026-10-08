Chinese FM rejects CrowdStrike hacking claims, urges global AI cybersecurity rules

Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday dismissed a US CrowdStrike report alleging China-developed artificial intelligence（AI）penetration testing tools were used in cyberattacks on South Korean financial institutions.China consistently opposes and cracks down on hacking in accordance with the law, and rejects the spread of disinformation for political purposes, Mao said.She said AI has a profound impact on cybersecurity, and called on the international community to strengthen cooperation and dialogue and set new international rules to jointly safeguard cybersecurity.Global Times