BUSINESS / ECONOMY
Chinese FM rejects CrowdStrike hacking claims, urges global AI cybersecurity rules
By Global Times Published: Oct 08, 2026 06:13 PM
Chinese FM

Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday dismissed a US CrowdStrike report alleging China-developed artificial intelligence（AI）penetration testing tools were used in cyberattacks on South Korean financial institutions. 

China consistently opposes and cracks down on hacking in accordance with the law, and rejects the spread of disinformation for political purposes, Mao said. 

She said AI has a profound impact on cybersecurity, and called on the international community to strengthen cooperation and dialogue and set new international rules to jointly safeguard cybersecurity.

Global Times


RELATED ARTICLES
‘China remains an important market,’ Fidelity International tells GT after exit report

Fidelity International on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to China, pushing back against reports of a retreat and stressing ...

US Congress ‘Salt Typhoon’ report politicizes cybersecurity, lacks technical evidence, Chinese experts say

A US congressional report that accuses Chinese telecommunications companies of being linked to potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities in US ...

Foreign financial institutions welcome Shanghai's new offshore finance initiative

During the 2026 Lujiazui Forum, six Chinese government agencies, including the People's Bank of China (PBOC), jointly released ...