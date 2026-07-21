China allows evacuation of injured personnel from illegally grounded ship at Ren'ai Jiao, urges Manila to stop provocation and disinformation

China on Thursday allowed the Philippine Coast Guard vessel 4409 to evacuate an injured person from a Philippine vessel illegally grounded at Ren'ai Jiao, permitting a small-boat transfer on humanitarian grounds, and the China Coast Guard (CCG) handled the operation in accordance with the law and provided necessary assistance, Jiang Lue, a spokesperson for the CCG said.



The Philippine side's remarks disregard the facts, distort the truth and attempt to mislead the public. China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Qundao, including Ren'ai Jiao, and their adjacent waters. We urge the Philippine side to immediately cease its acts of infringement and provocation, as well as its disinformation campaign, Jiang said.

