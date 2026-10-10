Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson slams Lai Ching-te’s so-called ‘Double Ten’ speech for disregarding facts, distorting right and wrong

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han

Lai Ching-te’s speech disregarded facts, distorted right and wrong, misled the public and revealed ulterior motives, Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council spokesperson Zhang Han said on Saturday when asked to comment on Lai’s remarks on cross-Straits relations in his so-called “Double Ten” speech on Saturday.“We will adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, broadly unite compatriots from all walks of life in the Taiwan region, resolutely combat separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence,’ oppose interference by external forces, and safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits,” Zhang said.Global Times