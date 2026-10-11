Retaining the title

Chinese table tennis player Wang Manyu hits a return to Japan's Hitomi Sato at the 2026 WTT China Smash final in Beijing on October 11, 2026. Wang successfully defended her women's singles title after defeating Sato 4-0. Photo: Li Hao/Global Times
Chinese tennis player Bu Yunchaokete returns the ball to Luca van Assche of France during their first-round match ...
Chinese volleyball player Zhuang Yushan (No.2) spikes the ball against Iran at the 2026 Asian Women’s Volleyball Continental ...
Chinese tennis player Wang Xinyu hits a return against Lilli Tagger of Austria during their women’s singles first-round ...