PHOTO / WORLD
Oldest food market on fire
By IC Published: Oct 12, 2026 11:49 PM
Firefighters conduct safety operations near the Marche des Enfants Rouges market in central Paris on October 12, 2026. A fire tore through Paris' oldest covered food market in ?the early hours of the day. Photo: IC

Firefighters conduct safety operations near the Marche des Enfants Rouges market in central Paris on October 12, 2026. A fire tore through Paris' oldest covered food market in ?the early hours of the day. Photo: IC




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