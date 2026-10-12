Oldest food market on fire

Firefighters conduct safety operations near the Marche des Enfants Rouges market in central Paris on October 12, 2026. A fire tore through Paris' oldest covered food market in ?the early hours of the day. Photo: IC
People visit the Toronto Flower Market in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 12, 2026. The traditional monthly flower market ...
Speaking about his visit to Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province last year, Ritch Doci, administrator of Doci ...
Vendors work at a wooden hut selling food at the Vancouver Christmas Market in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, ...