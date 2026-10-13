16th Airshow China to showcase Navy equipment on large scale, multiple Air Force combat platforms to appear for first time

A J-35A stealth fighter jet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force flies over the Jinwan Airport in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, during the opening day of the Airshow China 2024 on November 12. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

The press conference for the 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, was held in Beijing on Tuesday. The Global Times learned that this year's airshow will feature a large-scale, concentrated display of active-duty Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy equipment, while the PLA Air Force will publicly showcase multiple upgraded platforms and new-quality combat capabilities, with several main combat equipment making their Airshow China debut.Zhang Hu, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, executive vice governor of Guangdong Province and provincial government spokesperson, said the 16th Airshow China will be held from December 7 to 13, with four main highlights: a longer duration, more exhibition space, more exhibits and a stronger cultural atmosphere.Zhang said this year's Zhuhai airshow will expand to the maritime domain for the first time, opening a maritime equipment display area and enabling a large-scale, concentrated showing of active-duty Navy equipment.Gao Xiang, deputy director of the political work department of the PLA Air Force, said the Air Force will maintain a system-based approach, coordinating static displays and flight performances to highlight the iterative upgrading of main combat equipment. The lineup includes both mature, combat-tested main combat platforms and publicly displayed upgraded equipment and new-quality combat capabilities.The PLA Air Force exhibits will cover reconnaissance, early warning, air defense, support, airborne operations, unmanned applications, intelligent equipment and munitions, fully presenting the service's equipment renewal and evolving combat system. Flight performances will closely follow real combat formations and maneuvers, directly showcasing training standards and combat capability, and presenting to the public what can currently be made public.The PLA Army, Navy and other services will also send equipment to the show.Gao said the event will expand interactive experiences, including open cargo hold tours and photo spots with star equipment, as well as face-to-face exchanges between the public and pilots and technical staff, bringing the PLA Air Force closer to the public.In the digital intelligence field, the Air Force booth will feature a "digital intelligence" section for the first time, using humanoid robots and virtual digital humans to create a tech-driven viewing experience.It will also showcase cutting-edge equipment including AI interviews, anti-vertigo brain-computer interaction assessments, digital maintenance and intelligent inspection, highlighting the PLA Air Force's "digital intelligence" development, AI applications and unmanned intelligent coordination, demonstrating its push to embrace technological change, accelerate new-quality combat capability and drive combat power transformation through innovation.