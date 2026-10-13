China-made L-15 jets on show in Marrakech, with recent appearances lifting trainer onto global stage: expert

Photo: VCG

The United Arab Emirates Air Force's Al Fursan aerobatic team and Russia's aerobatic team Russian Knights will both perform as invited guests. It was announced on Tuesday in Beijing at a press conference for the 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China.This marks the second time since 2016 that two foreign military aerobatic teams will take part in Airshow China, performing the "ballet in the blue sky" alongside the PLA Air Force's August 1st aerobatic team, state broadcaster CCTV News reported.Earlier, in July, Chinese-built L-15E advanced trainer jets made their first appearance at a major US airshow as part of the UAE's national aerobatic display team, which attracted attention from international defense observers and earned high praise for their performance capabilities.China-made L-15 jets have been put on show in Marrakech, CGTN reported on Sunday evening. It is one of several recent high-profile appearances by the L-15 both in China and in the rest of the world.It showcases the aircraft's versatility and signals that Chinese trainer jets are winning broad recognition and trust from international users, a military affairs expert said.The UAE Air Force's Al Fursan aerobatic team showcased the advanced jet trainers on Saturday at Morocco's Marrakech Air Show 2026, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, according to CGTN.Al Fursan, officially Fursan Al Emarat, is the UAE's national aerobatic display team. In 2025, the team marked a landmark transition, adopting the state-of-the-art Chinese-built L-15E - a fourth-generation fly-by-wire fighter trainer jet that the website of the US airshow says "defines the next chapter of Emirati aviation excellence."Described as a "fly-by-wire marvel," the Hongdu L-15E is capable of digitally processing every pilot input into aerodynamic perfection.In addition to the full-fly-by-wire digital control system, the aircraft also features key specifications such as a combined maximum thrust of 4,200 kilogram-force per engine, a maximum service ceiling of 16,000 meters, and a wingspan of 9.4 meters that is engineered for high-alpha maneuvers, said the website.The L-15 made its first Dubai Airshow appearance in November 2009, drawing wide attention at home and abroad, according to CCTV.Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times that the UAE's acquisition and operation of the L-15E, and its display at multiple airshows, might help showcase the aircraft's capabilities and raise its global profile. It also shows Chinese trainer jets are winning broad recognition and trust from international users.The L-15 attracted interest from the UAE mainly because of its technical performance, as the Chinese aircraft is an advanced trainer jet that is second to none in the world, Wang Ya'nan, chief editor of Aerospace Knowledge magazine, previously told the Global Times.It can also carry weapons and serve as a light, multi-role combat aircraft, Wang said, noting that the plane is equipped with a full set of advanced electronic systems, and it comes with a wide range of munitions.All of the technologies and systems, including engines, can be directly supplied by China instead of from a third country, and the L-15 is also used by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) under the designation of JL-10, Wang said.The JL-10 has also drawn attention recently. On July 30, the PLA Southern Theater Command (STC) and the China Coast Guard conducted patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas. The PLA has deployed new equipment such as the Navy's Type 054B frigate and the Air Force's JL-10 jet.From the footage released by the Chinese military, the JL-10 advanced trainer aircraft made its first appearance in a readiness patrol mission around Huangyan Dao, according to Song.Later, naval and air units of the PLA STC conducted readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas on September 2, according to the STC's WeChat account. The JL-10 advanced trainer jet was seen multiple times in the footage carrying live missiles.Zhang Xuefeng, another Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times that based on the dialogue in the STC video, the JL-10 was flown by a flight instructor, likely either from a PLA academy or a flight training base. Having instructors participate in actual interception missions with combat units helps them gain real-world combat experience. This hands-on experience will allow them to better enhance trainees' combat awareness and training standards in future instruction.